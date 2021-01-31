PNB customers won't be able to withdraw money from these ATMs from tomorrow

In December 2020, the bank had changed rules for withdrawing cash from ATMs. PNB account holders get a One Time Password (OTP) for cash withdrawal of ₹10,000 and above from ATMs between 8 pm to 8 am. Without OTP, cash withdrawals are not possible for PNB account holders. With the introduction of its OTP-based cash withdrawal facility, PNB ATMs have added another layer of security for cash withdrawals.