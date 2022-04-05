PNB cuts interest rates on savings accounts. Check latest rates here

PNB cuts interest rates on savings accounts. Check latest rates here1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- PNB reduces savings account interest rates. The new rates are effective from 4 April 2022
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed the interest rate on savings accounts for balances below ₹10 lakh to 2.70 per cent per year. The bank has also lowered the interest rates on savings accounts with balances of more than ₹10 lakh to 2.75 per cent. The new rates are effective from 4 April 2022.
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed the interest rate on savings accounts for balances below ₹10 lakh to 2.70 per cent per year. The bank has also lowered the interest rates on savings accounts with balances of more than ₹10 lakh to 2.75 per cent. The new rates are effective from 4 April 2022.
PNB Domestic & NRI Saving Account Interest Rates : (W.E.F. 04th April 2022)
PNB Domestic & NRI Saving Account Interest Rates : (W.E.F. 04th April 2022)
Saving Fund Account Balance below ₹10 Lakh -2.70% p.a.
Saving Fund Account Balance of ₹10 Lakh & above - 2.75% p.a.
In February too, PNB too reduced the interest rates on savings accounts, providing 2.75 per cent on accounts with less than ₹10 lakh and 2.80 per cent on accounts with balances of more than ₹10 lakh.
PNB had earlier lowered the interest rates on saving accounts in December 2020 and was offering 2.80% on accounts having less than ₹10 lakh and 2.85% on savings accounts having more than RS 10 lakh to and below ₹500 crore.
PNB offers fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years at interest rates ranging from 2.90 per cent to 5.25 per cent.
In a move to protect the bank customers against large value cheque frauds, Punjab National Bank (PNB) to make the Positive Pay System (PPS) mandatory for the cheque of Rs10 Lacs & above from today, April 4, 2022.
PNB customers need to share details like account number, cheque number, cheque alpha code, issue date, amount, and beneficiary name for clearing the high-value cheques under PPS.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!