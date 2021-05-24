2 min read.Updated: 24 May 2021, 12:41 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
PNB doorstep banking: Among financial services, customers can avail of cash withdrawal using the DSP app or its web portal or by calling a toll free number
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced the charges of Doorstep Banking for its customers. Now PNB customers will have to pay only ₹50 to get cash through Doorstep Banking. PNB has shared the information about the reduction in charges via a tweet on its official handle.
"In view of the Pandemic, cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking has been reduced to ₹50," PNB tweeted.
Customers of State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India (UBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sindh Bank can avail doorstep banking services.
Financial Services
Among financial services, customers can avail of cash withdrawal using the DSP app or its web portal or by calling a toll free number. For this, the customer's bank account number must be linked to Aadhaar, or an individual can also use his or her bank debit card. The agent will provide service through micro-ATM. The minimum and maximum transaction limit are ₹1,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.