Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced the charges of Doorstep Banking for its customers. Now PNB customers will have to pay only ₹50 to get cash through Doorstep Banking. PNB has shared the information about the reduction in charges via a tweet on its official handle.

"In view of the Pandemic, cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking has been reduced to ₹50," PNB tweeted.

The bank said that the concession is available for May and June 2021. The discounted charges applicable for two cash withdrawals in a month.

In view of the Pandemic, cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking has been reduced to ₹50.



Customers of State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India (UBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sindh Bank can avail doorstep banking services.

Financial Services

Among financial services, customers can avail of cash withdrawal using the DSP app or its web portal or by calling a toll free number. For this, the customer's bank account number must be linked to Aadhaar, or an individual can also use his or her bank debit card. The agent will provide service through micro-ATM. The minimum and maximum transaction limit are ₹1,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.

Non-Financial Services

a) Pick up Services (From Customer and deliver to Branch)

Cheques/Instruments for Clearing / Collection

New Cheque Book Requisition

Standing Instructions Request

IT/Govt / GST Challan with Cheque

Digital Life Certificate (through Jeevan Pramaan App)

b) Delivery Services (Pick up from Branch and deliver to Customer)

Term Deposit Advice

Account Statement

TDS & Form 16 Certificate issuance

Pre-paid instrument / Gift Card

Demand Draft, Pay Orders

All these services are chargeable.

How to get cash delivered to your home

In order to get cash delivered to your home you will first have to get registered either using Toll-Free number 1800-10-37-188 or 1800-12-13-721 or by logging on to www.psbdsb.in.

Once you are registered, you can choose any option including Cash Withdrawal.

You must enter an address for pickup/drop.

Select the branch and select the time slot for cash delivery.

After this, you will see the service fee on the screen.

If you verify 'OK', the message will be delivered on your mobile.

In this message, the name, number, etc. of the bank worker who comes to your home will be given.

