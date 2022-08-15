PNB HFC revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Now get up to 7.30%

Fixed deposits from PNB Housing have been rated FAA+/Negative by CRISIL and AA/Stable by CARE, both of which imply excellent standards of safety. For deposits up to ₹1 crore, PNB Housing gives senior citizens special rates of 0.25% higher than the regular FD interest rate. PNB HFC has said on its website about premature withdrawals & relevant interest rates that “PNB Housing provides for the provision of premature cancellation of your Fixed deposit. There is a compulsory lock-in for 3 months, after which the fixed deposit can be withdrawn. However, the interest rate charged would be lower than the initial agreed about FD interest rate."