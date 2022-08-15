PNB HFC revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Now get up to 7.30%2 min read . 15 Aug 2022
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd one of the top housing finance companies in India has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹5 Cr.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd one of the top housing finance companies in India has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹5 Cr. As per the official website of the company, the rate change is effective from 10.08.2022. Following the revision, PNB HFC is offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% under the cumulative option and non-cumulative option.
PNB HFC is giving an interest rate of 6.50% under the cumulative option on fixed deposits maturing in 12 to 23 months and 6.55% on fixed deposits maturing in 24 to 35 months. The firm is now offering an interest rate of 7.25% on cumulative fixed deposits maturing in 36 to 47 months, and an interest rate of 7.15% is applicable on cumulative fixed deposits maturing in 48 to 59 months. 7.30% interest will now be paid on cumulative fixed deposits maturing in 60 to 71 months, and 7.25% interest will now be paid on cumulative fixed deposits maturing in 72 to 84 months.
The interest rate on cumulative fixed deposits maturing in 120 months is now 7.25%, according to PNB HFC. PNB HFC is currently providing fixed deposit interest rates under the non-cumulative option that range from 6.31% to 7.02% per month on deposits maturing in 12 to 120 months, 6.35% to 7.06% per quarter, 6.40% to 7.12% half-yearly, and 6.50% to 7.25% per year.
Fixed deposits from PNB Housing have been rated FAA+/Negative by CRISIL and AA/Stable by CARE, both of which imply excellent standards of safety. For deposits up to ₹1 crore, PNB Housing gives senior citizens special rates of 0.25% higher than the regular FD interest rate. PNB HFC has said on its website about premature withdrawals & relevant interest rates that “PNB Housing provides for the provision of premature cancellation of your Fixed deposit. There is a compulsory lock-in for 3 months, after which the fixed deposit can be withdrawn. However, the interest rate charged would be lower than the initial agreed about FD interest rate."
Premature withdrawals are subject to interest charges of 4% annually if done within six months of the deposit date. Additionally, interest will be charged at a rate that is 1% lower than the FD interest rate that was applicable to public fixed deposits throughout the holding period if premature withdrawals are made after six months.
