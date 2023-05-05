PNB hikes bulk FD rates by up 75 bps, promising up to 7% return on 1 year tenor2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:58 PM IST
State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) in a surprise move announced an interest rate hike on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr.
State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) in a surprise move announced an interest rate hike on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. The bank has hiked interest rates on tenors of 7 days to 1 years as a result of the modification. As per the official website of PNB, the new bulk FD rates are effective as of 4th May 2023.
