PNB hikes bulk FD rates by up 75 bps, promising up to 7% return on 1 year tenor

PNB Bulk FD Rates

On bulk fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 5.50% to 6.00% and on those maturing in 46 to 90 days, PNB has hiked the interest rate by 75 bps from 5.50% to 6.25%. PNB has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 6.00% to 6.50% on a deposit tenor of 91 to 179 days and has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 6.25% to 6.50% on a deposit tenor of 180 days to 1 year. On a deposit tenor of 1 year, PNB has hiked the interest rate by 25 bps from 6.755 to 7%.