PNB hikes fixed deposit interest rates for senior and super senior citizens

Punjab National Bank has said on its website that “The Senior citizens of age 60 years and up to 80 years shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for a period up to 5years and 80bps for a period above 5 years on domestic deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crore. In case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 150 bps for a period upto 5 years and 180bps for period above 5 years. Further, Super Senior Citizens of age above 80 years shall get additional rate of interest of 80bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets. In case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Super Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 180 bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets."