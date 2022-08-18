PNB hikes fixed deposit interest rates on these tenors: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 02:22 PM IST
On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, the public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has increased interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates are in effect as of 17.08.2022. The bank raised interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities of one year to three years, and five years and more, and up to ten years in response to the interest rate modification.