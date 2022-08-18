PNB hikes fixed deposit interest rates on these tenors: Details inside

PNB FD Rates

The bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days and an interest rate of 3.00% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 91 and 179 days will continue to pay 4.00% interest, while term deposits with maturities between 180 days and less than a year will continue to pay 4.50% interest. PNB increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year by 20 basis points (bps), from 5.30% to 5.50%, while the bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in a year and up to two years by 5 bps, from 5.45% to 5.50%.