PNB hikes fixed deposit interest rates twice in a week: Now get up to 6.10%

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a public sector lender, has once more announced a rise in the interest rates for fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The higher interest rates on fixed deposits will take effect on August 19, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Earlier, on August 17, 2022, PNB increased the interest rates on fixed deposits over a range of tenors by 5 to 20 bps. The bank has upped its fixed deposit rates twice this week and now offers up to 6.10% after today's hike. As of today, PNB will offer an interest rate of 5.50% on fixed deposits maturing in over 1 year and up to 404 days, 6.10% on fixed deposits maturing in 405 days, and 5.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 406 days to 2 years. Previously, the bank had promised an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in over 1 year to 2 years. “The revised interest rates will be applicable to fresh Deposits and renewal of existing deposits with effect from 19.08.2022," PNB has said on its website.

