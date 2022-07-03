PNB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by 10 to 20 bps: Details here

PNB FD Rates 2022

The bank will continue to give a 3 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits with a maturity period of 7 to 45 days, while PNB will continue to offer a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits with a maturity tenure of 46 to 90 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 180 days or less than one year continue to earn an interest rate of 4.50 per cent, while deposits maturing in 91 to 179 days continue to pay an interest rate of 4.00 per cent. On deposits maturing in 1 year and up to two years, PNB will now provide an interest rate of 5.30 per cent, up from 5.20 per cent, a hike of 10 bps. On deposits maturing in 2 years and up to three years, PNB has increased the interest rate by 20 basis points, from 5.30 per cent to 5.50 per cent. Deposits maturing in more than three years and up to five years will continue to provide an interest rate of 5.50 per cent, while deposits maturing in more than five years and up to ten years will get PNB's maximum interest rate of 5.60 per cent. The bank will provide an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on a unique, 1111-day term.