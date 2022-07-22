PNB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

“The revised interest rates will be applicable to fresh Deposits and renewal of existing deposits with effect from 20.07.2022," PNB has mentioned on its website. PNB has stated on its website that “The Senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crore. In case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 150 bps except in case of PNB Tax Saver Fixed deposit scheme, where the maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate is 100 bps."