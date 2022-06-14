PNB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 1 to 10 years: Details inside

The bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.30 per cent on deposits maturing in more than two years and up to three years, up from 5.10 per cent previously, a 20 basis point increase. PNB will now provide an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on deposits of more than three years and up to five years, up from 5.25 per cent previously, a 25 basis point increase. PNB will now give an interest rate of 5.60 per cent, up from 5.25 per cent before, a hike of 35 bps on deposits of 5 years or more and up to 10 years. The bank has implemented a new tenure of 1111 days with an interest rate of 5.50 per cent for regular customers and a rate of 6 per cent for senior citizens.

