PNB hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenors effective from 1st September

The benchmark lending rate for overnight, six-month, and one-year periods has also been increased by 5-10 basis points by Bank of India (BOI) on Tuesday. The new marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR), according to a statement from the bank, will go into effect on September 1. According to a regulatory filing by the Bank of India, the benchmark 1-year MCLR has climbed by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.60 per cent, the benchmark 6-month MCLR has climbed by 10 bps to 7.45 per cent, and the overnight MCLR has increased by 5 basis points (bps) to 6.85 per cent. As a consequence, once the loan's reset date comes around, borrowers of the aforementioned two banks will notice a rise in the equivalent monthly installments (EMI) for a variety of loan types. Existing and new borrowers of Bank of India and PNB would start paying higher EMIs from the reset date of the next month as a result of the increase in the MCLR.