PNB hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenors effective from 1st September

With effect starting on September 1, the public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced the hike of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05% or 5 bps across tenors
With effect starting on September 1, the public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced the hike of the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05% or 5 bps across tenors, increasing the EMIs of various consumer loan products. The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is linked to the majority of consumer loans such as car, auto, and personal, will increase from 7.65 per cent to 7.70 per cent and the three-year MCLR is now at 8%, an increase of 0.05%, PNB said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The rates for the one-month, three-month, and six-month terms will range from 7.10 to 7.40 per cent. The overnight tenor's MCLR will be 7.05 per cent as opposed to 7 per cent earlier. Following the RBI's hike in the repo rate earlier this month, the PNB raised the repo-linked lending rate earlier this month by 0.50 per cent, taking effect on August 6.
The key repo rate was raised by the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent in early August. The repo rate was increased for the third time in a row, which increased the interest rates on loan and deposit products. The lowest interest rate a bank or lender can provide is called MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate). The EMIs on consumer loan products taken by the bank's current customers increase along with the increase in the MCLR.
The benchmark lending rate for overnight, six-month, and one-year periods has also been increased by 5-10 basis points by Bank of India (BOI) on Tuesday. The new marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR), according to a statement from the bank, will go into effect on September 1. According to a regulatory filing by the Bank of India, the benchmark 1-year MCLR has climbed by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.60 per cent, the benchmark 6-month MCLR has climbed by 10 bps to 7.45 per cent, and the overnight MCLR has increased by 5 basis points (bps) to 6.85 per cent. As a consequence, once the loan's reset date comes around, borrowers of the aforementioned two banks will notice a rise in the equivalent monthly installments (EMI) for a variety of loan types. Existing and new borrowers of Bank of India and PNB would start paying higher EMIs from the reset date of the next month as a result of the increase in the MCLR.
