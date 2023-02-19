PNB Housing Finance hikes AA-rated FD rates, now earn as high as 7.70%
- PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNB Housing), a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB) has announced interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹5 Cr.
PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNB Housing), a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB) has announced interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹5 Cr. Following the change, PNB Housing is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 12 to 120 months that range from 7.35% to 7.40%. Adjustments to PNB Housing FD interest rates take effect on February 17, 2023.
