PNB Housing Finance hikes AA-rated FD rates, now earn as high as 7.70%

PNB Housing FD Rates

Under the cumulative option, PNB Housing Finance is offering an interest rate of 7.35% on deposits maturing in 12 – 23 months and on those maturing in 24 – 35 months, the housing finance company is now paying an interest rate of 7.00%. Deposits maturing in 36 – 47 months will now pay an interest rate of 7.70% and those maturing in 48 – 59 months will now fetch an interest rate of 7.40%. On fixed deposits maturing in 60 -71 months, PNB Housing Finance is now offering an interest rate of 7.50% and on those maturing in 72 to 120 months, the housing finance company is now promising an interest rate of 7.40%.