PNB Housing Finance hikes FD interest rates. Full details here2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 11:53 AM IST
- PNB Housing Finance has raised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 10 bps to 25 bps on various tenors
PNB Housing Finance FD rates: Following the interest rate hike announced by various Indian banks on term deposits, PNB Housing Finance has raised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 10 bps to 25 bps on various tenors. New PNB Housing Finance FD rates will be effective from 15th June 2022 on all term deposits up to ₹5 crore. After change in PNB Housing Finance FD interest rates, the housing finance company's FD interest rate would range from 6 per cent to 7.25 per cent across tenors.