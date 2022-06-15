PNB Housing Finance hikes FD interest rates. Full details here

In new PNB Housing Finance FD interest rates applicable from 15th June 2022, PN B Housing Finance is offering 6 per cent return on deposits for 112 to 23 months period whereas fixed deposit interest rate offered on 24 to 35 months deposits will be given 6.40 per cent per annum. For 36 to 47 months deposits, PNB Housing Finance is offering 6.85 per cent annual return whereas deposits for 48 to 59 months will attract 7.10 per cent annual return. So, PNB Housing Finance is offering 6 per cent to 7.10 per cent annual return on non-tax saving fixed deposits.