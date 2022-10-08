PNB Housing Finance revises fixed deposit interest rates: Now get up to 7.55%

Your Fixed Deposit can be prematurely withdrawn under PNB Housing's regulations. After a mandatory lock-in period of three months, the fixed deposit can be withdrawn, however, account holders will be charged a penalty and the interest rate will be lower than what was initially pledged. PNB Housing Finance has said on its website that “You have the option of premature withdrawal from your fixed deposit account anytime after three months from the date of deposit. An interest at 4% per annum will be paid to individuals who make a premature withdrawal within six months from the date of deposit. For premature withdrawals made after six months, an interest rate 1% lower than applicable on public fixed deposit for the period for which the deposit has run is offered."