PNB Housing Finance rolls out exclusive 8.30% fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens. Details here
PNB Housing Finance has introduced a time-limited promotion featuring revised fixed deposit interest rates of up to 8.30% for senior citizens.
On February 19, 2024, PNB Housing Finance introduced a time-limited promotion for its fixed deposits (FDs), featuring interest rates of up to 8.30 per cent specifically tailored for senior citizens. The revised FD interest rates are set at 8 per cent per annum for individuals below 60 years of age and 8.30 per cent per annum for senior citizens with a tenure of 23 months.