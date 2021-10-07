PNB Housing Finance ties with CSC to offer last‐mile home loan facilities

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said, “Our partnership with CSC holds enormous potential to our nation’s ongoing agenda of housing for all. The tie‐up with CSC will boost home loans to the low‐income communities of the nation. We aim to strengthen our resolve to partner in the housing for all by expanding our services. With this tie‐up, we look forward to growing PNB Housing’s reach and accessibility into hinterland".