PNB Housing Finance ties with CSC to offer last‐mile home loan facilities

PNB Housing Finance ties with CSC to offer last‐mile home loan facilities

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) today announced that it has joined hands with CSC e‐Governance Services India, to provide last‐mile home loan facilities to individuals living in tier 2 and 3 cities.
2 min read . 11:31 AM IST

With this partnership, PNB Housing Finance aims to provide a door‐to‐door home loan facility through the extensive network of CSC

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) today announced that it has joined hands with CSC e‐Governance Services India, a strategic cornerstone of the Digital India programme to provide last‐mile home loan facilities to individuals living in tier 2 and 3 cities. This initiative will also help PNB Housing’s vision to contribute to the nation’s financial inclusion agenda.

In order to promote home loan facilities and financial services in smaller cities of the country, the partnership will play a key role in giving wings to the dreams of families of owning a home. PNB Housing ensures convenient and hassle‐free loans for these customers at every stage of the process.

To bring in more ease and convenience, potential customers can apply for PNB Housing loans through its online home loan platform, ACE. The CSC centres will also act as delivery points for EMI repayments and provide assistance to customers for online home loan applications.

With this partnership, PNB Housing Finance aims to provide a door‐to‐door home loan facility through the extensive network of CSC. CSC will help create the much-needed awareness and guide local communities in applying for home loans. This collaboration is one of the many steps PNB Housing is taking to support the financial inclusion of the country.

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said, “Our partnership with CSC holds enormous potential to our nation’s ongoing agenda of housing for all. The tie‐up with CSC will boost home loans to the low‐income communities of the nation. We aim to strengthen our resolve to partner in the housing for all by expanding our services. With this tie‐up, we look forward to growing PNB Housing’s reach and accessibility into hinterland".

Announcing its partnership, CSC e‐Governance Services India CEO Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said, “Our partnership with PNB Housing Finance will open new avenues in financial inclusion as it will help people residing in far‐flung areas to own a home. We can drive inclusive growth in society by offering such facilities to even the remotest parts of the country."

