PNB Housing Finance tops list of mutual funds' 10 favourite small-cap stocks; Crompton Greaves, Delhivery make the cut

Despite differences in investment strategies, a handful of small-cap stocks have emerged as favourites among fund managers. Companies from sectors such as housing finance, consumer durables, banking and logistics are each held by more than 100 mutual fund schemes.
The latest analysis by Value Research of actively managed mutual funds reveals the 10 most widely held small-cap stocks. PNB Housing Finance tops the list, with holdings across 146 mutual fund schemes, followed by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals with 138 schemes and RBL Bank with 130 schemes.
|S. No.
|Stock
|Number of mutual fund schemes holding the stock
|1
|PNB Housing Finance
|146
|2
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|138
|3
|RBL Bank
|130
|4
|Jubilant FoodWorks
|129
|5
|Delhivery
|128
|6
|Karur Vysya Bank
|117
|7
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)
|110
|8
|Ather Energy
|101
|9
|Gland Pharma
|78
|10
|Kalpataru Projects International
|66
*Source: Value Research, Data as on 30 June, 2026, Only actively managed mutual funds
The list includes three companies from the financial sector:
These are among the most widely held small-cap financial stocks in actively managed mutual fund portfolios.
The healthcare segment is represented by two companies:
Outside the financial and healthcare sectors, mutual fund schemes also hold companies from a diverse range of industries.
Delhivery, a logistics company, is held by 128 mutual fund schemes, while Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, a consumer durables and electricals company, appears in 138 schemes.
Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) and food services sector, is held by 129 schemes.
Kalpataru Projects International, an engineering and infrastructure company, is held by 66 schemes, while Ather Energy, an electric vehicle manufacturer, features in 101 schemes.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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