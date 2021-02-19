PNB Housing’s Unnati home loan: What it offers for salaried class millennials

As the effects of the global pandemic are tapering down, we are witnessing a steady uptick in the affordable housing segment seeding growth toward the rising demand for homeownership. In fact, many state governments have extended their support in terms of stamp duty reductions and housing finance companies are reaching out to potential customers, especially millennials, with easy and affordable home loans at attractive interest rates, friendly terms and conditions, and contactless service delivery.

For example, PNB Housing Finance is offering customer-friendly Unnati Home Loan of up to ₹35 lakh, or up to 90% of the property’s market value for salaried individuals and up to 80% of the property’s market value for self-employed individuals. The minimum home loan amount is as low as ₹8 lakh for Tier-1 cities or ₹6 Lakh for Tier-2 cities. Also, PNB Housing Finance provides such loans for a property of minimum size measuring 225 sq. ft. or 40 square yards in case of a construction loan within the city’s geographical limits.

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said, “We launched Unnati Home Loan as part of our constant effort to offer quick, affordable and customer-friendly financial solutions to those aspiring to buy their dream home and fulfil an important life goal. The loan is tailor-made for low and medium-income groups, and will give a big push to the government’s broad vision of ‘Housing for All by 2022’. Unnati Home Loan will play a significant role in not only empowering individuals to own their homes but will also lift the socio-economic wellbeing of our society."

Salient Features:

Unnati Home Loan from PNBHFC comes along with competitive rates of interest for both salaried individuals, and self-employed with flexible repayment choices.

Maximum loan amount of up to INR 35 lakh subject to 90% of the market value of the property.

Attractive rates of interest starting at 10.75% p.a.

PNB Housing has also collaborated with leading insurance companies to offer customers best-in-class options for insurance products and services right at their doorstep.

Unnati Home Loan brings with it a range of benefits such as quick and simple documentation, doorstep assistance to facilitate fast approvals and disbursals along with a scope for joint ownership.

Simultaneously, an applicant for a home loan under Unnati is eligible for a subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

With a pan-India presence, buying a home through PNB Housing Finance is both a smart decision and a dream come true.

