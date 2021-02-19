PNB Housing’s Unnati home loan: What it offers for salaried class millennials

PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said, “We launched Unnati Home Loan as part of our constant effort to offer quick, affordable and customer-friendly financial solutions to those aspiring to buy their dream home and fulfil an important life goal. The loan is tailor-made for low and medium-income groups, and will give a big push to the government’s broad vision of ‘Housing for All by 2022’. Unnati Home Loan will play a significant role in not only empowering individuals to own their homes but will also lift the socio-economic wellbeing of our society."

