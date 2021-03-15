PNB is doing an e-auction of properties. Should you buy?

Do you want to buy a property and are unable to as the market prices are higher? So, here is your chance to buy your dream house and that too at a cheaper price than the market rates. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is giving you a golden opportunity to buy property at a cheaper rate. The country's second-largest government bank has announced a nationwide online mega e-auction (auction) of residential as well as commercial properties. The auction will be held today, 15 March. The bank has given the information through its official Twitter handle.