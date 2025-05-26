PNB Matritva loan for working women: Interest rates, documents and how to apply

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a prominent personal loan scheme known as ‘PNB Matritva’, this particular scheme is designed for providing financial support to working women during the perinatal period.

Furthermore, this initiative is designed to help and assist with expenses related to child-birth and maternity care. It offers a loan amount ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹3 lakhs.

The eligible and aspirational applicants can apply for this scheme and can get the sanction of the proposed variant of personal loan before two months of expected delivery date and up to three months of childbirth.

Eligibility criteria To make sure you meet the eligibility criteria you must be a permanent employee of the central or state government, public sector undertaking (PSU) or of reputable private institutions.

It is mandatory for the applicant to have their salary accounts with Punjab National Bank.

The loan will be provided only upon proper verification and meeting of the essential eligibility criteria by the aspirational applicant, based on the self declaration confirming pregnancy or childbirth. Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions applicable on a case to case basis refer to the official website of Punjab National Bank.

Application process Visit the official website: Reach out to the official PNB Matritva Loan page on the website of Punjab National Bank. Check and review eligibility: Do check and ensure that you meet the specified eligibility criteria discussed above. Prepare documentation: Gather necessary documents, including identity proof, such as Aadhaar card, PAN card etc., along with employment verification, and a self-declaration of pregnancy or childbirth. Submit the application: Complete the application form available on the website and submit it along with the required documents after properly reading the requirements of the form carefully. Do ask the customer service executive before filling the form if in doubt to avoid complications later. Final approval of loan: The Punjab National Bank will process the application submitted by you. Later on you will get a confirmation of approval by the bank if all the details of the form are accurately filled by you. Post the same the loan amount will be disbursed in your bank account. Key features Loan Amount: The maximum loan that can be given under this scheme is ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 3 lakh.

Applicable interest rate: The interest rate applicable in this case is Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) + Business Strategy Premium (BSP) + 2.15% i.e., this rate will be 8.85% per annum. For more details on the same refer to the official website of PNB Matritva.

Nature of the loan: On a fundamental basis this will be a term loan.

Repayment tenure: Flexible repayment options designed keeping in mind the borrower's financial capacity. The maximum number of equated monthly instalments allowed to pay for this loan are 72.

Processing fee: There are no documentation charges and no upfront fee applicable on availing this loan.

Therefore, this scheme aligns with the broader government objective to support maternal health, women empowerment and complementing initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). The holistic approach is to support women during the most crucial phases of their lives.