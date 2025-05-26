PNB Matritva loan for working women: Interest rates, documents and how to apply

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a prominent personal loan scheme known as ‘PNB Matritva’, this particular scheme is designed for providing financial support to working women during the perinatal period.
Furthermore, this initiative is designed to help and assist with expenses related to child-birth and maternity care. It offers a loan amount ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹3 lakhs.
The eligible and aspirational applicants can apply for this scheme and can get the sanction of the proposed variant of personal loan before two months of expected delivery date and up to three months of childbirth.
Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions applicable on a case to case basis refer to the official website of Punjab National Bank.
Therefore, this scheme aligns with the broader government objective to support maternal health, women empowerment and complementing initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). The holistic approach is to support women during the most crucial phases of their lives.
