Are you planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates? Then this news is surely for those homebuyers who are looking for affordable housings. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties on 25 August. The properties offered by the PNB e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc.

“Your search for affordable residential and commercial properties will come to an end here! Log on to e-Bikray portal https://ibapi.in for bidding," PNB tweeted.

What properties are up for auction?

This nation-wide online mega e-auction of residential and commercial properties is being held in a transparent manner under the SARFAESI Act.

How to participate?

The interested participants will have to login to the official website of e-Bikray portal at ibapi.in.

Buyer has to login in his MSTC-IBAPI portal using his login id & password .Click on the link “Pay Pre-Bid EMD", generate a challan selecting the option NEFT & the go to bank to make NEFT payment.

What are the KYC documents required for registering as Individual

a) PAN Card or Form 16

b) Address Proof (valid set of address proof include Voter Identity card, Driving License, Job Card issued by MNREGA duly signed by an officer of state government, Letter issued by National population register)

What are the different category under which prospective buyer can register for purchase of property?

Prospective buyers can online register under any one of the category - Individual, Group of Individuals, Firm, Company, Cooperative Society/Trust, Government Department/PSU, Any other Legal Entity