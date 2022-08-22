PNB mega e-auction for properties: Date and other details here

Are you planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates? Then this news is surely for those homebuyers who are looking for affordable housings. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties on 25 August. The properties offered by the PNB e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc.

