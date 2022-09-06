PNB MetLife launches new unit linked insurance plan. Know details

PNB MetLife launches new unit linked insurance plan. Know details1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
Customers can choose from 13 different funds of PNB MetLife to best fit their risk appetite and can also opt for goal-based fund management strategies.
PNB MetLife has launched a new ULIP plan PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier (GEM) that offers customers life insurance coverage and helps them invest methodically with the goal of creating wealth for the future, said the firm.
PNB MetLife GEM gives back the following charges deducted during the policy term - Return of Fund Management Charges, Return of Premium Allocation Charges and Return of Mortality Charges as per policy terms and conditions.
Customers can choose from 13 different funds to best fit their risk appetite and can also opt for goal-based fund management strategies. The plan also has a top-up feature which allows customers to enhance their coverage and accelerate their savings goals.
“With our newly launched PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier plan, we aim to empower our customers to make better financial decisions by exercising the power of choice while selecting from a host of 13 different funds. Moreover, in the spirit of celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ we have launched the “India Opportunities Fund", an equity fund capitalizing on key themes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, Economic Reforms and Make-in-India program," said Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife.
The firm said PNB MetLife GEM has 5 coverage options catering to varied customer needs:
Wealth – This option provides life insurance cover and helps build a corpus to fund future dreams
Wealth Plus Care – Features of Wealth plus waiver of premium benefit in the event of diagnosis of any of the 5 listed Critical Illnesses
Goal Assured – Offers triple benefits: Pays lumpsum death benefit, waives off future premiums in the event of death and also pays accumulated funds as maturity benefit
Income Assured – 4 in 1 benefit: Pays lumpsum death benefit, waives off future premiums in the event of death, pays accumulated funds as maturity benefit and pays regular income to family
Smart Child – A unique offering which helps customers save for children’s education and financially secure their future