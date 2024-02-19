PNB MetLife unveils PMLI Small Cap Fund in its ULIP segment; all you need to know
The newly launched PMLI Small Cap fund leverages the potential of companies poised to evolve into future large caps.
On February 19, 2024, PNB MetLife India Insurance Company introduced the PMLI Small Cap Fund, a fresh addition to its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) category. This newly launched fund presents policyholders with the prospect of accumulating wealth throughout the policy's duration by engaging in a varied equity portfolio, with a specific emphasis on small-cap enterprises. The unit price for this new fund is set at ₹10 during the new fund offer (NFO) period, spanning from February 19, 2024, to February 29, 2024.