PNB offers 80 bps extra on fixed deposit (FD) to senior citizens. Check here

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering an extra 80 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits (FDs) for senior citizens who are above 80 years. The extra interest rate is available on all tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Banks usually offer a higher interest rate, 50 bps, to senior citizens (60 years and above) over and above the FD rates of general public. PNB is first such bank which is currently offering a higher interest rate to super senior citizens on term deposits.

