PNB revises FD rates effective from today, promising up to 8.05% to these customers2 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 03:39 PM IST
The public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 45 bps on 444 days tenor but has reduced the interest rate by 20 bps on 666 days tenor. On a tenor of 444 days, PNB is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public, 7.75% for senior citizens and 8.05% for super senior citizens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×