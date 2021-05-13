PNB revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. Check out the latest rates here1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2021, 08:57 AM IST
Senior citizens will continue to get an additional rate of interest of 0.5 per cent on their deposits
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits. PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 3% and 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 3% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.5% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to up to 3 years, PNB gives 5.10% interest. PNB is offering 5.25 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 1 May 2021.
Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crores) for the general public
7 to 14 days - 3%
15 to 29 days - 3%
30 to 45 days - 3%
46 to 90 days - 3.25%
91 to 179 days - 4%
180 days to 270 days - 4.4%
271 days to less than 1 year - 4.5%
1 year - 5.10%
Above 1 year & up to 2 years- 5.10%
Above 2 years & up to 3 years- 5.10%
Above 3 years & up to 5 years - 5.25%
Above 5 years & up to 10 years- 5.25%
Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crores) for the senior citizens
Senior citizens will continue to get an additional rate of interest of 0.5 per cent on their deposits. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, they will get an interest rate ranging between 3.5% and 5.75%
Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra and Yes Bank have also revised interest on their term deposits in this month.
