Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits. PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 2.9% and 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 2.9% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.4% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to up to 2 years, PNB gives 5.10% interest. On deposits maturing above 2 years and up to 3 years, the bank gives5.10%PNB is offering 5.25 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 1 August 2021.

Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crores) for the general public

7 to 14 days - 2.9%

15 to 29 days - 2,9%

30 to 45 days - 2.9%

46 to 90 days - 3.25%

91 to 179 days - 3.80%

180 days to 270 days - 4.4%

271 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year - 5%

Above 1 year & up to 2 years- 5%

Above 2 years & up to 3 years- 5.10%

Above 3 years & up to 5 years - 5.25%

Above 5 years & up to 10 years- 5.25%

Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crores) for the senior citizens

Senior citizens will continue to get an additional rate of interest of 0.5 per cent on their deposits. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, they will get an interest rate ranging between 3.4% and 5.75%

