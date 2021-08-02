PNB revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. Check out the latest rates here1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2021, 12:32 PM IST
Punjab National Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits. These rates are with effect from 1 August 2021
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits. PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 2.9% and 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 2.9% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.4% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to up to 2 years, PNB gives 5.10% interest. On deposits maturing above 2 years and up to 3 years, the bank gives5.10%PNB is offering 5.25 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 1 August 2021.
Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crores) for the general public
7 to 14 days - 2.9%
15 to 29 days - 2,9%
30 to 45 days - 2.9%
46 to 90 days - 3.25%
91 to 179 days - 3.80%
180 days to 270 days - 4.4%
271 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%
1 year - 5%
Above 1 year & up to 2 years- 5%
Above 2 years & up to 3 years- 5.10%
Above 3 years & up to 5 years - 5.25%
Above 5 years & up to 10 years- 5.25%
Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crores) for the senior citizens
Senior citizens will continue to get an additional rate of interest of 0.5 per cent on their deposits. For FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, they will get an interest rate ranging between 3.4% and 5.75%
