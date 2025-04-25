Punjab National Bank rolls out PNB Nirmaan 2025 offering 100% waiver on processing charges

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has rolled out PNB Nirmaan 2025 scheme which gives 100 percent waiver on processing and documentation charges, the bank announced on Thursday. Launched on April 21, the state lender's scheme will come to an end on June 20, 2025.

The other charges such as NEC/legal/valuation charges are borne by the bank for home loan takeover above ₹50 lakh. There is an interest rate concession of 5 bps on home, car and education loans.

What is PNB's Nirmaan Scheme? This scheme is meant to give 100 percent waiver on processing and documentation charges.

What is the last date of the scheme? Although one can continue to apply for any loan after the scheme, to avail 100 percent waiver on processing charges, one must apply before June 20. This effectively means the scheme was meant to run for two months.

Will the bank bear other charges as well such as valuation charges? No, the bank will not bear these charges unless the home loan takeover is above ₹50 lakh.

Is the 100 percent waiver given on all categories of loans? The waiver is given primarily on two categories – home and car loans.

Where can one apply for PNB loans? One can visit the link: pnbindia.in/loans.html

At the time of taking a home loan, does the borrower also need to contribute something? Yes, the borrower needs to contribute what is known as ‘margin’ or borrower's contribution. For housing loan upto ₹30 lakh, the borrower's contribution is 20 percent. For loans between 30-75 lakh, margin requirement is 20 percent. For loans above ₹75 lakh, margin is 25 percent and for purchase of land/plot also, the margin requirement is 25 percent.

However, charges such as stamp duty and registration are borne by the borrower and not considered towards margin money. However these charges are added to the cost of the house/dwelling unit for the purpose of calculating loan to value (LTV) ratio, says the PNB website.