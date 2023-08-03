Punjab National Bank (PNB) is conducting an electronic auction (e-auction) for mortgage properties on 3 August 2023. The properties offered by the PNB e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc.

Under PNB mega e-auction, you have a chance to bid and win a home at a lower price than the existing market rate. “Don’t miss the mega opportunity to get the property of your choice. To participate please visit: https://ibapi.in," PNB tweeted.

Punjab National Bank is going to auction 952 residential properties ,361 commercial properties, and 83 industrial properties within the next seven days. People will get a chance to buy property at a very low price. This auction is being held today, although another auction will be held on August 22.

Within the next 30 days, there will be 2662 residential properties, 673 commercial, and 235 industrial properties up for grabs, as per PNB’s website at www.ibapi.in.

Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal is an initiative of the Indian Banks Association (IBA) under the overarching policy of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance to provide a common platform to display details of mortgaged properties to be auctioned online by Banks, starting with Public Sector Banks.

PNB mega e-auction for properties: KYC documents required for registering as an individual

-PAN Card or Form 16

-Address Proof (valid set of address proof including Voter Identity card, Driving License, Job Card issued by MNREGA duly signed by an officer of state government, and Letter issued by the National population register)

Bidder has to complete the following formalities well in advance

1) Bidder to register on the e-Auction Platform using his mobile number and email-id

2)Bidder to upload requisite KYC documents. KYC documents shall be verified by the e-auction service provider (may take 2 working days).

3) Online/offline transfer of funds using NEFT/Transfer, using challan generated on e-Auction Platform.

4)Interested Registered bidders can bid online on the e-Auction Platform after completing the above-mentioned steps.

