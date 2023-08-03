Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Money / Personal Finance/  PNB super mega e-auction for properties today: Here’s what you need to know

PNB super mega e-auction for properties today: Here’s what you need to know

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

  • Under PNB mega e-auction, you have a chance to bid and win some home, plot, or shop at a lower price than the existing market rate

Under PNB mega e-auction, you have a chance to bid and win a home at a lower price than the existing market rate.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is conducting an electronic auction (e-auction) for mortgage properties on 3 August 2023. The properties offered by the PNB e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is conducting an electronic auction (e-auction) for mortgage properties on 3 August 2023. The properties offered by the PNB e-auction will include all kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc.

Under PNB mega e-auction, you have a chance to bid and win a home at a lower price than the existing market rate.

Under PNB mega e-auction, you have a chance to bid and win a home at a lower price than the existing market rate.

“Don’t miss the mega opportunity to get the property of your choice. To participate please visit: https://ibapi.in," PNB tweeted.

“Don’t miss the mega opportunity to get the property of your choice. To participate please visit: https://ibapi.in," PNB tweeted.

Punjab National Bank is going to auction 952 residential properties ,361 commercial properties, and 83 industrial properties within the next seven days. People will get a chance to buy property at a very low price. This auction is being held today, although another auction will be held on August 22.

Punjab National Bank is going to auction 952 residential properties ,361 commercial properties, and 83 industrial properties within the next seven days. People will get a chance to buy property at a very low price. This auction is being held today, although another auction will be held on August 22.

Within the next 30 days, there will be 2662 residential properties, 673 commercial, and 235 industrial properties up for grabs, as per PNB’s website at www.ibapi.in.

Within the next 30 days, there will be 2662 residential properties, 673 commercial, and 235 industrial properties up for grabs, as per PNB’s website at www.ibapi.in.

Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal is an initiative of the Indian Banks Association (IBA) under the overarching policy of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance to provide a common platform to display details of mortgaged properties to be auctioned online by Banks, starting with Public Sector Banks.

Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal is an initiative of the Indian Banks Association (IBA) under the overarching policy of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance to provide a common platform to display details of mortgaged properties to be auctioned online by Banks, starting with Public Sector Banks.

PNB mega e-auction for properties: KYC documents required for registering as an individual

-PAN Card or Form 16

PNB mega e-auction for properties: KYC documents required for registering as an individual

-PAN Card or Form 16

-Address Proof (valid set of address proof including Voter Identity card, Driving License, Job Card issued by MNREGA duly signed by an officer of state government, and Letter issued by the National population register)

-Address Proof (valid set of address proof including Voter Identity card, Driving License, Job Card issued by MNREGA duly signed by an officer of state government, and Letter issued by the National population register)

Bidder has to complete the following formalities well in advance

Bidder has to complete the following formalities well in advance

1) Bidder to register on the e-Auction Platform using his mobile number and email-id

1) Bidder to register on the e-Auction Platform using his mobile number and email-id

2)Bidder to upload requisite KYC documents. KYC documents shall be verified by the e-auction service provider (may take 2 working days).

2)Bidder to upload requisite KYC documents. KYC documents shall be verified by the e-auction service provider (may take 2 working days).

3) Online/offline transfer of funds using NEFT/Transfer, using challan generated on e-Auction Platform.

3) Online/offline transfer of funds using NEFT/Transfer, using challan generated on e-Auction Platform.

4)Interested Registered bidders can bid online on the e-Auction Platform after completing the above-mentioned steps.

4)Interested Registered bidders can bid online on the e-Auction Platform after completing the above-mentioned steps.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.