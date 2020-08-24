Punjab National Bank on Monday said that a one-time loan restructuring window will be provided to corporate and retail loan customers whose income has decreased due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The Reserve Bank of India has earlier allowed a one-time restructuring of loans without classifying them as non-performing assets to help companies and individuals manage the financial stress caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Only those companies and individuals whose loans accounts are in default for not more than 30 days as on March 1, 2020, are eligible for one-time restructuring. For corporate borrowers, banks can invoke a resolution plan till December 31, 2020 and implement it till June 30, 2021.

For personal loans, banks have an option to invoke the resolution plan till December 31,2020 and implement it within 90 days from the date of invocation. Accounts which are standard, but not in default for more than 30 days as on March 1,2020 will be eligible for restructuring.

A one-time lone restructure window will not be provided to willful defaulters, said Punjab National Bank managing director and chief executive officer S S Mallikarjuna Rao. Rao expected 5 to 6% of Punjab National Bank's credit book may come up for restructuring.

Only 20-22% account holders in Punjab National Bank opted for loan moratorium, Rao said. Rao further added moratorium on repaying loans should not be extended after August 31. "The economy has seen green shoots and businesses are on recovery," he added.

On extension of loan moratorium, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar and Kotak Mahindra Bank managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak earlier expressed similar views. In March, the Reserve Bank of India extended the moratorium as a step to mitigate the burden of debt amid COVID-19 pandemic.

On credit growth, Rao said, "We still maintain that our overall credit growth would be around 4-6%. Punjab National Bank managing director further added, "We are expecting the economy to come back more effectively from October onwards. Though some of the sectors would be impacted, it will take longer period for them (to recover)."





