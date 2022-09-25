PNB Vs SBI vs ICICI Bank vs BoB: Check senior citizens fixed deposit (FD) rates

SBI FD Rates For Senior Citizens

Two initiatives offered by SBI for a limited time are advantageous to older persons. The UTSAV Deposit Scheme, which is in place until October 28, 2022, is introduced by the State Bank of India (SBI) in honour of India's 75th anniversary of independence. The plan exclusively accepts domestic retail term deposits, including new and renewal deposits as well as special term deposits, and it has a special tenure of 1000 days. For senior citizens, the programme gives an interest rate of 6.60%. The SBI WECare FD, a special fixed deposit programme for older adults, has just been extended till March 2023. On 16th September, SBI has said by announcing that “A special “ SBI Wecare" Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps as detailed in the above table) will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. "SBI Wecare" deposit scheme stands extended upto 31st March, 2023."