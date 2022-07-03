PNB vs SBI vs Kotak vs IDFC vs Canara Bank: Check recently revised FD rates

Debt investors can establish a healthy wealth over time by investing in fixed deposits, and bank deposits are particularly common among older individuals since they provide a steady income during their golden years. No matter whether your investment goal is short-term, mid-term, or long-term, fixed deposits are the ideal choice for your portfolio because the maturity tenure ranges from 7 days to 10 years. In addition to receiving secure returns, one can also claim tax benefits under Section 80C if invested for 5 years. Since interest rates are on the rise, top banks including PNB, SBI, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Canara Bank have increased their interest rates, which can be compared below. Before investing in fixed deposits, it is best to check for higher interest rates offered by the bank.

