The government made the decision after it was brought to notice that some TD accounts were not linked with PO Savings or Bank accounts for credit of their monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest. Thereby, interest due on these TD accounts was left unpaid in the sundry office account. Also, the Centre observed that many TD accounts are not aware of the annual interest payment of TD Accounts. Not just that, many depositors are also not aware that undrawn interest shall not earn any interest.