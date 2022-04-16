Points to note before dipping into PPF prematurely

While a premature withdrawal, unlike an account closure, can be done for any reason, there is a limit to such withdrawals. Your withdrawal amount cannot exceed the lower of the two - fifty per cent of the balance in your PPF account at the end of the fourth year preceding the year of withdrawal or at the end of the immediately preceding year. Also, a withdrawal can be made only once in a financial year. So, for example, if you want to make a withdrawal in August 2022 (FY 2023), then the maximum that you can withdraw is 50 per cent of the lower of the account balance as of 31 March 2019 and 31 March 2022.

