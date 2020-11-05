Policy bond has disclosures on pre-existing diseases

I was buying a top-up family floater policy recently and declared the condition of infant hernia that my son had when he was two months old. It was surgically removed. The insurance company got back to me for clarifications which I duly provided. I do not remember if I made this declaration when buying the primary floater policy that I have since the last five-six years. How should I check? Is there any way to declare it now?

—Ashok

In order to check the details of your prior disclosure about pre-existing ailments, you can check the original policy bond or the proposal form copy. The initial policy bond usually contains a copy of your proposal form wherein the medical details declared are captured. If the policy bond does not contain the declaration of hernia, it might be because the same was not mentioned at the time of policy inception.

You can inform the insurer now about your child’s infant hernia and its treatment. You can do this over the insurer’s support email ID. Make sure that you get an acknowledgement and a response. The insurer may just take note of the declaration and take no subsequent action. Alternatively, they may choose to underwrite your existing policy again. If so, there might be an increase in the premium or a restriction on the coverage.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in.

