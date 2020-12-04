Policy standardization not responsible for steep hike in renewal premiums: IRDAI

“There was earlier speculation that health insurance premiums will go up due to standardization of exclusions. The standardization now does not allow insurance companies to reject claim for chemotherapy or robotics treatments, among others. Many people concluded that the regulatory change will lead to premium hike. This notification clarifies that it did not have a huge impact on premium pricing," said Abhishek Bondia, managing director and principal officer, SecureNow.in, an insurance broker.