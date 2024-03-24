POMIS: How to open Post Office MIS account offering 7.4% returns? A step-by-step guide
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is one of the highest-earning, low risk and steady-income plans offering an interest rate of 7.4% per annum. Above all, no TDS is deducted from the interest generated. Here is a step-by-step guide to open an account
In this age, when saving bank accounts offering 2.75% to 3.50% interest rates, there are some sovereign-backed depository schemes, giving more than 7% interest on the deposited amount. The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is one among them.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message