Poor adoption of living will stems from complexity

Advanced medical directives can be made by any person who is above 18 years of age. The concerned person should not be suffering from any mental illness at the time of making the directive (even if he/she was suffering from a mental illness earlier). It is imperative that the stated directive should be attested by two witnesses to establish that the executor of the Will is of sound mental capacity and has a genuine intent to execute the will. The stated directive also needs to be duly notarized. The Will should further contain a clause allowing its executant to revoke it at any point after its making.