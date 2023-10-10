Why Porinju Veliyath is betting big on small and micro-caps

In a tweet, you said this is the first time in your career you have seen such a sustained bull phase in small and mid-caps. How long do you expect the euphoria to last?

Well, the keywords were “robust and sustained"—never ever have the hopes around India down, and it is unlocking its potential as an economic superpower and is being backed by the fundamentals on ground. I am not talking about the numbers , but the body language, the confidence that we see around. If there is a will, everything else follows. It’s not just about the stock markets . The pendulum will always swing to the extremes but remember it’s still morning as far as the India story is concerned and there is still a long way to go to reach noon.