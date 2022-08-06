Portfolio management: 5 reasons why gold is pillar of sustainable savings

Portfolio management: In today's volatile economic environment, it's important for an investor to put money in stable and secure saving instruments. However, to have a sustained portfolio, one should diversify one's investment instruments in such a way that it goes on to beat the average rat of inflation. Amid concerns of soaring inflation, a recession in the US could impact growth in India in the medium term. Businesses are bound may also get affected, and as a result, the stock market might come under the sell-off heat. While people with long-term financial goals should 'buy the dip' the same can not be said for those who are trying to build life savings. In such scenario, having gold in one's portfolio is expected to give a sustainable support to one's money.

