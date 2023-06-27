comScore
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Portfolio management: Best investment options for your child. Read here
Back

Portfolio management: Best investment options for your child. Read here

 2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 01:08 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Experts advise parents to regularly review and rebalance their portfolios to align with their child's goals and market conditions, and consider long-term investment strategies that can accumulate wealth over time

Fixed income options such as fixed deposits, PPF, or SSY for stability and regular income can also be considered when building a portfolio for a child. (iStock)Premium
Fixed income options such as fixed deposits, PPF, or SSY for stability and regular income can also be considered when building a portfolio for a child. (iStock)

To build a financially secure portfolio for a child in India, you need to consider long-term investment strategies that can accumulate wealth over time. Livemint spoke to some money experts, and all were of the opinion that the sooner you start, the better you will be placed to take advantage of compounding and the power of long-term investing.

“Plan early and have a large allocation in equity funds. If your investment horizon is 10 years and more then you should also include small-cap funds in your portfolio. Invest through the SIP route and step-up your SIP regularly." said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers.

Smart ways parents should follow for investing in their child's future

So what are the best investment options for your child that would help in creating wealth for his/her future? Let's see what the financial planners have to say on smart ways parents should follow for investing in their child's future.

One should start by setting clear financial goals, such as funding their education or providing for their future needs.

“Set a goal before you begin. A college degree is beneficial for a newborn. Based on the required capital and your ability to pay, choose a monthly SIP amount, and then begin," said Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech stressed on diversification.

“Diversify the portfolio by allocating investments across different asset classes, including equities, bonds, mutual funds, and fixed deposits. Consider equity investments like diversified equity mutual funds or ETFs for higher potential returns," said Gupta.

Fixed income options such as fixed deposits, PPF, or SSY for stability and regular income can also be considered when building a portfolio for a child.

“Take advantage of education-specific funds like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and tax benefits under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act. Invest through a SIP in mutual funds to benefit from rupee-cost averaging," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund has shared 5 precious thoughts about money. She explained the importance of money while emphasising its limitations.

“Five thoughts about money, that I want my child to learn first,"Gupta shared in a tweet dated 11 June.

 

Experts have advised parents to regularly review and rebalance their portfolios to align with their child's goals and market conditions. If needed, they should seek professional advice from a certified financial planner or investment advisor. Remember to conduct thorough research and exercise caution while investing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Jun 2023, 01:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout