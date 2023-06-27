Portfolio management: Best investment options for your child. Read here

Portfolio management: Best investment options for your child. Read here2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Experts advise parents to regularly review and rebalance their portfolios to align with their child's goals and market conditions, and consider long-term investment strategies that can accumulate wealth over time
To build a financially secure portfolio for a child in India, you need to consider long-term investment strategies that can accumulate wealth over time. Livemint spoke to some money experts, and all were of the opinion that the sooner you start, the better you will be placed to take advantage of compounding and the power of long-term investing.
Experts have advised parents to regularly review and rebalance their portfolios to align with their child's goals and market conditions. If needed, they should seek professional advice from a certified financial planner or investment advisor. Remember to conduct thorough research and exercise caution while investing.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.