Portfolio management firms and AIFs are going digital, but at their own pace4 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Physical PMS and AIF applications can run into dozens of pages and require numerous signatures, but these industries have been slower to adopt digital processes than mutual-fund firms
The traditional, paper-heavy method of onboarding clients in the portfolio management services (PMS) industry and alternative investment funds (AIFs) is gradually becoming digitised, with Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a major player, launching its own digital platform.
